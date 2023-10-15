First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,444 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

