First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,958 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

IT stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.24. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.08 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

