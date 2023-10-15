First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,638 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

