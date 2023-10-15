First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,799 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,799 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,934,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $52.79 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

