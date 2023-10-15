First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of RH worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $238.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile



RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

