Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 93.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,739 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

