Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Up 50.1% in September

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,192.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,242 shares of company stock worth $6,370,779. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Flywire has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

