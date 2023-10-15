Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 21,447 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

