Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 18,879 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.22. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

