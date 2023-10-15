Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 6,645 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $827,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

WEN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

