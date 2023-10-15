Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $267.94 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.53 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

