Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $41.46 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

