Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 318,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

