Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

