Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $62.55 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $883.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $426.41 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $853.14 and a 200-day moving average of $792.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

