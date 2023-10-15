Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 13,025 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $69,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.83 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

