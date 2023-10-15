Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

