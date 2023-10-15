Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.