Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

