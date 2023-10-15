Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

IBM opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

