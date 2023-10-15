Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 101,389 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,389 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.9 %

ROK stock opened at $288.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

