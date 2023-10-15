Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 45,455 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,455 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $113,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

