Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.76 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

