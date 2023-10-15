Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 413.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

