Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 71.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

AWK opened at $118.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

