Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 3.2 %

BKNG opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,667.25 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,841.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.