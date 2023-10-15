Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 109,120 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,095,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $165.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.
Insider Activity at Qualys
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,059,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,539 shares of company stock worth $4,598,310 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
