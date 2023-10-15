Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

