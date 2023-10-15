Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 11,700 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

