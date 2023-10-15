Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 396 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.