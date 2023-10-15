Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $13.61. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,341 shares traded.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.