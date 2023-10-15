Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.