Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

FTRE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 11,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

