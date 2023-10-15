Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) versus Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Survey

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,113.11%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.45 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.27 $29.72 million $1.28 13.24

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

