Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

