Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 1,187,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 7,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

