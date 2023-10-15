General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.47.

NYSE:GM opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

