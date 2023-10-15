Genesis Vision Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.42 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $413,397.29 and approximately $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

