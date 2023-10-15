GFG Capital LLC Sells 43 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

