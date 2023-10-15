Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.