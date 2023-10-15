Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
