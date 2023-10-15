Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stake Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

