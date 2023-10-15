Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. 387,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,272. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

