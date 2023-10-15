Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.