Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Lessened by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,637 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

