Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Update

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravitas Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 13.65% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravitas Education Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEHI opened at $18.90 on Friday. Gravitas Education has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

