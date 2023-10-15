GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $217,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

GXO opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

