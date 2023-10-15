GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Boosted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

