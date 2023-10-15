Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HMCTF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hainan Meilan International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

