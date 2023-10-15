HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares.
HaloSource Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HaloSource
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HaloSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HaloSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.