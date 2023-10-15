Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.06 and last traded at C$14.94. 18,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 59,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56.

